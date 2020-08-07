No Decision On J&K 4G Restoration Yet; Ex-L-G Murmu's Statement Not Applicable: Govt To SC

Clarifying on reports about the restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu-Kashmir, Centre has told the Supreme Court that former L-G's statement on the same is no more applicable. The apex court is scheduled to hear the case on Tuesday. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has informed the top court that Jammu Kashmir has a new Lt Governor and his assessment is sought in the matter.

This comes as SC pulled the Centre and said that there should be no delay from its side. To this, the S-G said that government has already formed a committee as per SC's guidelines and the committee has suggested against the restoration of high-speed internet in J-K at the present time.

Centre to SC: Will verify 4G claims by L-G Murmu

Last week, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it will verify reported statements made by the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Ram Madhav that 4G Internet service can be restored in the Union Territory, and sought time to file a reply to the rejoinder affidavit filed by an NGO. A bench of justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai adjourned the hearing for August 7. Calls for restoration of high-speed internet services in the Valley have been raised by many amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Extension of 2G internet

In no reprieve to the citizens of Jammu-Kashmir, the Union territory's administration extended its ban on high-speed 4G internet till August 19. Internet remains restricted to 2G speed for post-paid sim cards and verified pre-paid sim cards. The administration has maintained that this move is done due to rise in anti-national activities over the coming weeks in the view of completing one year since the revocation of Article 370 and Independence Day.

Murmu's appointment as first L-G of UT

Post-abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed as the first L-G of the newly bifurcated UT Jammu-Kashmir, succeeding Governor Satya Pal Malik. Murmu previously served as principal secretary to the then CM of Gujarat Narendra Modi and belongs the Gujarat Cadre of the Indian Administrative Services. During his service in Gujarat, he held key administrative operations in the state and was the Secretary in the department of expenditure at the Ministry of Finance in the second Modi government.

Murmu's resignation

In a massive development, Jammu-Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor GC Murmu, on Wednesday, has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind as per sources. Murmu was appointed at first L-G of UT of J&K on 31 October 2019, after the state was bifurcated and its special status revoked on August 5, 2019. This move comes after Murmu's controversial comments on Assembly elections in the Union Territory for which he was pulled up by the Election Commission.

