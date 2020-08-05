Omar Abdullah Says 'one Year After Article 370 Abrogation, Centre Afraid To Let Us Meet'

One year on from the abrogation of Article 370, NC leader and former CM of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has said that the Centre is still 'too afraid' to allow the politicians in the Valley to meet. Sharing an image of Gupkar road, Omar Abdullah said that there are Police vehicles outside his father Farooq Abdullah's residence and concertina wire strung across the road at regular intervals while no vehicles allowed. Omar added that his father had called a meeting of leaders of ''mainstream'' parties to discuss the current situation, however, it looks impossible.

Slamming the Centre, Omar Abdullah said that the BJP gets to announce a 15-day celebration to mark August 5, while a handful of leaders from J&K aren’t allowed to meet. "One year later the authorities are still too afraid to allow us to meet much less carry out any normal political activity."

One year later the authorities are still too afraid to allow us to meet much less carry out any normal political activity. This fear speaks volumes about the true situation on the ground in Kashmir. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 5, 2020

Omar had earlier declared that he won't contest polls in J&K if the erstwhile state remains a Union Territory. His party National Conference had a day ago said that August 5 is the 'darkest patch in history' and they will mark it as the 'day of mourning.'

Curfew imposed and then lifted

Citing a series of inputs that suggest that Pakistan-sponsored groups and separatists are going to observe August 5 as a 'black day', the Srinagar administration had imposed a curfew in the district on August 4 and 5. Issuing the order on Monday evening, the administration had said that 'specific inputs' have been received about violent protests endangering public life and property. The administration had also cited a hike in COVID-19 cases adding that any mass gathering could be 'detrimental to efforts' of fighting the Coronavirus.

However, on Tuesday night, the administration lifted the curfew after re-examining reports. However, restrictions in place under Coronavirus pandemic - lockdown in containment zones, restriction in movement of more than three people, closure of businesses, shops and public transport are still in place. This order comes after the administration allowed the reopening of all religious places across the Valley from August 16.

PDP, NC calls August 5 as black day

PDP on Monday announced that it will stage a 'Black Day' protest on August 5. Slamming PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's continued detention, the party stated that the Valley was 'cheated' a year ago. The Valley is still bereft of high-speed internet till August 19, as ordered by J&K administration.

Two days after the PDP announced that it will observe August 5 - the day of abrogation of Article 370 - as 'black day', Farooq Abdullah's National Conference also said that it is 'darkest patch in history' and they will also mark it as the day of mourning.

Addressing the media, party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that actions in August 2019 was undemocratic and harmed the honour of people of J&K. He said that people of J&K have been at the receiving end and for them, the party will fight 'constitutionally and legally'. The party also questioned the curfew imposed in Srinagar. "Aug 5 darkest patch in the history of J&K marking illegal, unconstitutional infringement of rights of its people: NC ‘Will mark Aug 05 as the day of mourning’, the statement said.

Abrogation of Article 370

On August 5, 2019, the Government of India abrogated Article 370 - that gave special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh. Prior to the announcement of the decision in the Parliament on August 5, Centre placed the mainstream political leaders of J&K in preventive detention. Additionally, Amarnath pilgrims were airlifted after intel reports were received about a terror attack and 38,000 troops were moved in the Kashmir Valley ahead of the decision, as Centre said that there was security threat from Pakistan.

