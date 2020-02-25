No Exemption For Rajinikanth From Next Appearing, Says Tuticorin Probe Panel

In a significant development, Rajinikanth is been exempted from appearing in person only for today, February 25. The fresh summons will be sent to him and he should appear next time, said the counsel of Tuticorin probe panel which is been conducting an investigation on the 2018 May anti-Sterlite protest and violence.

Aruna Jagadeesan commission's counsel Arul Vadivel Sekar clarified that exemption was given to Rajinikanth only for February 25 as he filed an affidavit through his lawyer. Rajnikanth had also mentioned that he is committed to a movie shoot which was planned prior to the date of appearing.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth added that his appearance could lead to public inconvenience and he should be exempted from hearing as he is ready to respond through affidavits and has sought full exemption from the hearing.

Security arrangements to be made

However, the commission has said that many politicians and actors have appeared before the commission previously which didn't cause any public inconvenience and hence Rajinikanth should appear for questioning next time and fresh summons will be sent to him. Commission also informed that security arrangements will be made for him to appear for questioning since his statements will be important for the investigation.

Commission expressed that it believes that Rajinikanth will definitely appear since he is a responsible, law-abiding citizen and he also spoke to media a few days back that he will cooperate fully with the probe panel.

Rajinikanth visited Tuticorin in May 2018, just after the police shoot out and met the family members of the victims. He then said that antisocial elements infiltrated into the protest and instigated the violence which lead to police shootout, which subsequently led to death of 13 people.

The counsel of Rajinikanth appeared on February 25 before the panel and the commission handed over the sealed cover for which Rajinikanth should respond next time. Fresh Simmons will be issued to Rajinikanth from the probe panel.

