Bengaluru Violence: Cong MLA Seeks Police Protection After Miscreants Set His House Ablaze

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy has sought police security after his house was vandalised following the riots that broke in Bengaluru. Srinivas Murthy's nephew had shared an allegedly offensive Facebook post which triggered riots in Karnataka's capital on Tuesday night. Murthy has alleged that his house was set ablaze and that the miscreants were not from his constituency but 'outsiders.'

Speaking to ANI, Murthy said, "I have spoken to Home Minister, police officials, and my party leaders over the incident. All those who have done this are not from my constituency. They are outsiders. It will be good if I get security."

"On Tuesday, some unidentified people set my house on fire and hurled petrol bombs. Police should investigate and take action against the culprits. If this can happen to an MLA, what would happen to others?" he questioned.

Probe ordered

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister has ordered an inquiry into the probe by the District Magistrate. Basavraj Bommai has informed that so far 145 people have been arrested in the case. Bommai asserted that the damages to property will be recovered from those responsible and that the 'conspiracy will be exposed.' He also informed that three people were killed while 5 were seriously injured after the police opened fire on the mob.

The Karnataka government has sought additional support to maintain law and order situation in the state with six parties of CRPF already on the move to Bengaluru from Chennai and Hyderabad. CISF and Rapid Action Task Force have also been put on standby. Home Minister Bommai has assured that the situation is under control and there is peace now.

Violence in Bengaluru

As per the police, a group of almost a thousand people gathered in front of the KG Halli police station demanding that the relative of Congress MLA A Shrinivas Murthy be arrested for sharing a social media post which allegedly hurt their sentiments. However, shortly after, the mob began to attack police personnel and set ablaze the vehicles parked outside the Congress MLA's house.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that directives have been issued against perpetrators who were involved in the Bengaluru violence. "Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. The government won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," Yediyurappa said.

