Odisha Cop Assaults Journalist Taking Sick Son To Hospital For Flouting Lockdown

A journalist in Odisha was allegedly beaten up by a sub-inspector on Wednesday while he was taking his son to the hospital. According to reports, the journalist was heading towards the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital in his car with his ailing four-year-old son. However, reports stated that he was stopped by a cop who then allegedly hit the journalist with a baton for violating the lockdown.

According to further reports, the journalist was assaulted in spite of showing the necessary lockdown pass and his Identity Card. Reportedly, the additional SP is looking into the matter and the sub-inspector will not be deployed on road patrolling duty till then.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 21,393, including 16,454 active cases. While 681 deaths have been reported overall, around 4,258 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

(Image Source: ANI)