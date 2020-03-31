Odisha Police Cracks Down On Those Violating Lockdown Norms; 1605 Cases Registered

Odisha Police, on Monday, announced that 1605 cases have been registered across the state which were related to lockdown violations amid Coronavirus.

Odisha police takes strict action

From morning of 29.3.2020 to morning of 30.3.2020, 224 no. of cases registered in #Odisha for violation of guidelines related to #COVID19. Out of these, 221 cases for violation of #LOCKDOWN. 3 cases for violation of #HomeQuarantine. — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) March 30, 2020

In a release, the police said, "In the last 24 hours from March 29 to 30, a total of 224 cases have been registered in Odisha for different violations of regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19. Out of these cases, 221 cases have been registered for violation of lockdown, whereas 3 cases have been registered for violation of 'Home Quarantine'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 24, announced that the country will be in a lockdown for three weeks effective midnight. In an address to the country PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

The Central Government has issued strict orders to states to seal borders in order to stop people from moving in order to break the contact chain and the spread of the virus. "States were directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways. Only movement of goods should be allowed. DMs and SPs should be made personally responsible for implementation of these directions which have been issued under the DM Act," a press release read.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked migrant workers to stay where they are and not move. He assured that his government will take care of all migrant labourers and provide them basic necessities like food and water. The 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme offering meal at Rs 10 will now be available at Rs 5 from April 1, he said in a webcast. The MHA has tasked states with ensuring that the lockdown is adhered to.

