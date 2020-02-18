'Struggle For Justice Will End On March 3 When Convicts Will Be Hanged,' Nirbhaya's Mother

After the Patiala House Court issued a third death warrant for Nirbhaya's culprits on Monday, Asha Devi (Nirbhaya's mother) on Tuesday stated that her struggle to get justice for her daughter will end only on March 3, when the convicts will be hanged as per court's orders.

While interacting with ANI, Asha Devi said, "Yesterday, the convicts were handed death warrants for the third time. I hope that this date is final. Anybody is given an opportunity for remedy only for a limited number of times. These four convicts have been given enough opportunities now. Our struggle will end on March 3 when these convicts will be hanged."

"They have been issued death warrants twice, earlier. Finally, yesterday there was no petition remaining from the convicts' side and the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant. The whole world is understanding how these convicts were skirting the death sentence. The court is also understanding this," she added.

Third death warrant issued to Nirbhaya convicts

A Delhi Court had earlier issued a death warrant against the four convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh -- on January 7 and they were scheduled to be executed on January 22 at Tihar Jail. The execution was later suspended indefinitely by a Delhi court.

One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case.

What is the Nirbhaya rape and murder case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was heinously assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

