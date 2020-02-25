Owaisi Concurs With Swamy; Urges PM Modi To Bring In Army To Quell Delhi Violence

As the situation in the national capital deteriorated on Tuesday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Prime Minister's Office to call the army. Taking to Twitter, he said that the situation in North East Delhi is getting worse and that the cops are not doing their jobs. His advice concurs with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.

The situation in North East Delhi is only getting worse. If @PMOIndia wants to restore peace, it is incumbent on you that Army takes over the area. Cops have abdicated their duty & are colluding with mobs. The only way to secure lives & limbs is to hand over the area to the army — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 25, 2020

Swamy has said that ex-Home Minister Rajnath Singh must urge current Home Minister Amit Shah to call in the Army to control the situation. He added that while the move will be a blow to India's democracy, the end of the violence is as important as India's democracy. He termed anti-CAA agitation as anti-national as death toll due to Delhi violence rose to 7.

Delhi Violence LIVE Updates

CM and Home Minister convene a security meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of senior police officers and Home Ministry officials regarding the law and order situation in the country late last night. He also held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of various political parties pertaining to the law and order situation at 12 PM on Tuesday. Issues of hate-speech, lack of adequate force deployment, MLAs-police coordination was reportedly discussed, as per ANI.

Owaisi slams MoS Home for Hyderabad visit amid Delhi violence; says clashes 'not communal'

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, which has resulted in 7 fatalities including a police constable and injured 105, as of Tuesday. The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the Delhi violence on Wednesday.

With the death toll in the Delhi violence rising to 7, Mumbai has also been put under high-security alert and the internet has been snapped in parts of North-East Delhi - Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi. Stone-pelting has also been witnessed in Maujpur on Tuesday.

Subramanian Swamy asks Rajnath Singh to advise Amit Shah to bring in Army, quell violence