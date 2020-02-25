Owaisi Slams MoS Home For Hyderabad Visit Amid Delhi Violence; Says Clashes 'not Communal'

Slamming MoS Home Minister Kishan Reddy for shirking his responsibilities, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday, questioned why Reddy was in Hyderabad while the national capital was witnessing rampant violence, in conversation with ANI. Reminding Reddy that he was MoS Home Minister, he added that he must douse the fire. Earlier in the day, Reddy had said that the Central government will take action over the violence after the United States President Donald Trump departs from India.

Owaisi slams MoS Home Minister

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM on violence in #NortheastDelhi: He (G Kishan Reddy) should go back to Delhi, why is he here in Hyderabad? He is the MoS Home. He should go and control the situation in Delhi. He must douse the fire there. 7 people have died already. https://t.co/l2rmQWltBU pic.twitter.com/EtEkMkUfxC — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Owaisi: 'Cannot be called a communal riot'

Moreover, Owaisi attacked BJP Kapil Mishra's incendiary comments, saying that Mishra's comments 'we won't allow another Shaheen Bagh' incited the violence in Maujpur, Jaffrabad. Stating that the violence 'cannot be called a communal riot', he pointed out that Mishra gave an ultimatum to the Delhi police of three days to clear off Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, and Jaffrabad infront of a policeman. Owaisi alleged that Mishra had been asked by the BJP to give such a statement.

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, which has resulted in 7 fatalities including a police constable and injured 105, as of Tuesday. Union Home Minister will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of various political parties pertaining to the law and order situation at 12 PM on Tuesday.

With the death toll in the Delhi violence rising to 7, Mumbai too has been put under high-security alert and the internet has been snapped in parts of North-East Delhi - Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi. Stone-pelting has also been witnessed in Maujpur on Tuesday.