Pakistan Does Not Want Those Deceased On The International Border To "Rest In Peace"

When it comes to Pakistan, the common courtesy of "Rest in peace" being extended to those who die, loses its sheen as Pakistan does not spare the dead and creates problems for their peaceful cremation.

Pakistan Rangers who guard the International Border with India, crossed all limits when it targeted local residents in a village in Arnia who were constructing a road that leads to the local cremation ground.

"We don't have a road towards the cremation ground and whenever it rained, it created huge problems for us, as we were unable to take the dead bodies of the people who die for cremation, so some local residents donated their land and we started the construction work", Raghubir Singh the former Sarpanch of the village said.

He said that as the local residents pooled their resources to start the construction work, Pakistan objected by first raising a red flag on their forward bunker and after that resorting to direct firing on the local residents who were engaged in the construction work.

"The construction work is going on in our own fields which is several hundred meters inside Indian territory, but when we began the construction, Pakistan rangers first warned us by raising a red flag on their forward bunker, but we thought that things were settled when the local BSF officers told them that the work was for cremation ground," another local resident said.

He said that as soon as they started the construction work, Pakistan rangers resorted to firing directly towards them and they had a narrow escape.

"As we started the excavation of soil, Pakistan rangers resorted to direct firing on us, we had a narrow escape as we took shelter in a nearby bunker," he said.

The local residents say that Pakistan deliberately targets them and whenever they go to their fields, Pakistan fires at them, but this time Pakistan rangers crossed all the limits by disrupting the peaceful cremation of the deceased.

"Several people have either been killed or injured while working in their fields, which is next to the international border, whenever there is cross border firing Pakistan deliberately targets the farmers who are working in their fields", Prem Kumar a local farmer said.