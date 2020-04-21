Rajasthan CM Gehlot Condemns Shocking Palghar Mob Lynching: 'No Place For Such Brutality'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday strongly condemned the Palghar lynching incident where three men were killed. Taking to Twitter, he stated that there is no place for such a brutal act in a civil society. He further demanded stringent punishment against the perpetrators who were involved in the brutal act.

Strongly condemn the brutal mob lynching of three persons including two sadhus in Palghar near Mumbai. There is no place for such mob violence and brutality in a civil society and the perpetrators must be given stringent punishment. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 21, 2020

Read: Palghar Mob Lynching: Sachin Pilot condemns the incident; demands strict action

Palghar mob-lynching incident

On Thursday night, three men were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Two ascetics Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj were travelling in a vehicle driven by Nilesh Yelgade to Gujarat for attending a funeral. The aforesaid three individuals were lynched by a mob who allegedly suspected them to be child kidnappers after they reached Gadchinchale village in Dahanu taluka.

Read: NCP strongly backs CM Uddhav over shocking Palghar mob lynching; tells BJP 'no politics'

Reportedly, a group of 4 policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls, however, the mob overturned the vehicle and policemen were beaten up, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries. However, some videos have emerged which show police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods.

According to the Maharashtra Police, 110 accused persons including 9 juveniles have been arrested for the mob-lynching. The adults are in police custody while the latter have been sent to a children's home. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has assured action.

Read: Digvijaya Singh demands action on chat platforms over shocking Palghar mob lynching

Read: Jyotiradtiya Scindia condemns gruesome Palghar mob lynching; demands severe action