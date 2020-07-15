Palghar Mob Lynching: Maharashtra CID Files Two Chargesheets, Dismisses Religious Angle

In a major development in the Palghar mob lynching case, Maharashtra CID on Wednesday, filed two chargesheets naming 126 individuals and two juveniles in a Dahanu Court, as per sources. Police have stated the two chargesheets comprising of 5000 pages and 6000 pages respectively are initial charge sheets, adding that the probe will continue. The charge sheet mentions that the lynching was based on rumours and had no religious angle to it.

Earlier in the day, a sessions court rejected the bail plea of 25 accused persons in the Palghar mob lynching case. The accused had applied for bail on technical grounds which has been rejected by the Palghar district court. The Centre has assured the saint community that it will not be a mere spectator in this serious scenario, but can only intervene if the state government consents or competent court orders to do so.

What is the Palghar lynching case?

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, allegedly suspecting the victims to be theives. The deceased men identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade were reportedly pelted stones at and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 156 people under multiple sections of IPC, while three police officials have been suspended and 35 police personnel transferred.

While the police were initially probing into the case, the state Home Ministry has transferred the case to the state CID. Moreover, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray has warned strict action against those giving communal angle to the issue, while Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has stated that all suspects belonged to the same religion of the victims - dismissing a communal angle to the assault. But due to apprehensions in the saint community, a plea has been filed in the Bombay High Court to transfer the case to CBI, while two pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court - one seeking the case to be transferred to NIA and one to the CBI.

