Palghar Mob-lynching: 5 More Arrested By Maharashtra CID, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

Cracking down on the Palghar mob lynching, five more accused who were arrested by the Maharashtra CID have been sent to judicial custody till May 13 by a Dahanu court. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government seeking a status report regarding the probe. Police have arrested 101 people till date - including 9 juvenile in connection to the case - who have been sent to judicial custody for another 14 days by the Bombay High Court.

Palghar mob-lynching: Lawyer moves Bombay HC seeking transfer of case to NIA from CID

3 policemen suspended

On April 29, three police officials of the Kasa Police Station in Palghar, were suspended. This includes two Head Constables and one Assistant Sub Inspector. Meanwhile, on Wednesday 35 police personnel were transferred from the Kasa police station to desired districts. Several pleas in the Bombay High court have sought the transfer of the case to the CBI or NIA.

Palghar lynching case: HC seeks response from Maha govt, custody of 101 arrested extended

What is the Palghar lynching case?

On last Thursday night, three men - identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, and Nilesh Telwade, were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car, last Thursday, when they were stopped by a group and attacked. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods.

Palghar lynching: SC seeks status report on investigation from Maharashtra govt

Sources state that a police vehicle from Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up. Kasa police have arrested 101 in connection to the case and suspended two police personnel present on site. After ordering a high-level probe, the state Home Ministry has transferred the case to the state CID. Moreover, CM Uddhav Thackeray has warned action against those communalising the issue, while Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has stated that all suspects belonged to the same religion of the victims - dismissing a communal angle to the assault.

