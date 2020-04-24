Nature Of Love Filming Locations: Where Was The Hallmark Original Filmed?

Nature of Love is a romantic comedy flick following the life of Katie, an ambitious city girl, who visits a glamping resort to work on a magazine. She also seeks solace from the hullabaloo of the city life. However, Katie never attempts any adventurous camping activity and she aims at writing about her experience without revealing her identity to anyone. Later on, she meets Will, a camping instructor, who pushes her to try outdoor activities.

Although reluctant, she does not give in to her fears and try zip-ling, bird watching, among other things. Besides, she starts to develop feelings for Will, who is already in love with Olivia. Helmed by Marita Grabiak, Nature of Love garnered immense applause for its gorgeous setting. Here are Nature of Love filming locations for you to check.

Where was Nature of Love filmed?

Squamish, British Columbia

Nature of Love Hallmark film was mostly shot in Alice Lake Provincial Park in Squamish, British Columbia. It is one of the most popular camping destinations in the location. The Alice Lake Provincial Park is situated at BC-99 Squamish, BC VoN 1Ho, Canada, which is located 13 km ahead of Squamish. Moreover, Erin Boyes, who plays Olivia Barry in Nature of Love Hallmark film, shared pictures from their first day of filming. Take a look.

Alice Lake

According to reports, if one desires to visit the gorgeous glamping resort, it is impossible. It was built for the film. The set decorators and designers created everything. Take a look at another photo Erin Boyles shared from Alice Lake.

Alice Lake Provincial Park has over a hundred campsites. Most of them are equipped with electricity and washrooms. Have a look at behind-the-scene photos from Nature of Love Hallmark film’s site.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver is popularly known as the Hollywood North as it is filled with movie studios. Therefore, it has been served as a filming location for numerous scenes in Nature of Love Hallmark movie. Take a look at the pictures.

