PETA Files Petition In Delhi High Court, Seeks To Eradicate Glanders From Equines

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), moved the High Court of Delhi, seeking permission to implement the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases Act of 2009, asking for controlling and eradicating of glanders in horses, mules, ponies, and donkeys.

Read | Delhi BJP chief accuses AAP of corruption; claims party 'turning black money into white'

Read | 100 on Day 1, 200 on 2nd: Zak Crawley smashes stunning double century, leaves Pak clueless

In the application, PETA had also requested the government of Delhi to" test all the animals whose names had been mentioned earlier".

The petition was filed as a successor to a pending writ petition, which aimed at enforcing an order by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that aimed to ban any kind of horse carts on the roads of the national capital.

Read | Milap Zaveri jets off to Lucknow for 'Satyamev Jayate 2' recce, shares pics from airport

Read | BSNL 2020 new offer to give free 5GB data to landline users; learn how to get it

"Despite a complete ban on plying of horse-drawn carts on the streets of the national capital, the authorities have allowed them in an extremely brazen manner. This not only puts the security of the residents in danger but also continues the cycle of torture, risk and cruelty, through which these animals have to go," further added the petition.

"While the number of cases in the city has been rising by leaps and bounds, another disease named glanders in these equines would put the entire city under another threat and if they get transferred to humans, the results surely shall create another catastrophe and havoc the lives of the residents," further added the petition.

PETA, the petitioner of the same, had further mentioned that "if the government fails to take any step regarding the same, the disease, which would initially begin from the animals, would soon get transferred to humans, resulting in both(humans and equines) losing their lives".

"The respective government authorities, instead of checking the equines for any kind of disease, has turned a blind eye to the newly approaching disease. This surely would put the lives of several residents in danger," further added the plea.

(With ANI Inputs) / (Image Credits:ANI)