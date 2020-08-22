BSNL 2020 New Offer To Give Free 5GB Data To Landline Users; Learn How To Get It

A slow internet connection can cause a major problem while working from home or attending video calls and more. However, the telecom companies in India are trying their best to provide super-fast internet with reasonable charges. The recent to join the list is BSNL, which is giving free 5 GB free data to its landline users without a broadband connection.

BSNL is giving 5 GB free data for a year

Bharatiya Sanchar Nigam Limited has around 34,260 Wi-Fi hotspots in 26,859 WiFi hotspot locations across India. BSNL Gujarat shared the information about the free BSNL Free 5GB data, and the plan is only applicable for the landline users who are setting up a broadband connection for the first time.

The BSNL Free 5GB data once exhausted, the user will be redirected to a page listing the data plans available for purchase. This free BSNL Wifi data comes with a validity of a year, i.e. 365 days.

Also Read | BJP's Anant Hegde slams BSNL; says it's 'so corrupt' that government is trying to divest

How to get BSNL free 5GB data?

To get BSNL Free 5GB data, go to your nearest BSNL hotspot locality.

Once you are in the zone of BSNL hotspot, you need to turn on your Wifi.

Now, connect to BSNL Wifi SSID and it will redirect a user to a Captive Portal where one has to select the landline tab on the Captive Portal page.

Then, the user needs to enter the landline number with the STD and hit the “Get Pin” option.

The user needs to enter the pin that they receive on the registered mobile number. The OTP will be sent on the mobile number registered while applying for the landline.

The users will be offered free 5GB data upon successful authentication that BSNL said will be valid for one year.

Also Read | BSNL 2020: 2G mobile services launched in remote Vijaynagar circle of Arunachal Pradesh

BSNL has highlighted several times that it has around 9855 Wi-Fi hotspots in North India at 7598 Wi-Fi hotspot locations. The state-owned telecom giant is said to have 9510 Wi-Fi hotspots in over 7900 locations in the West followed by 9492 hotspots at 7482 locations in the Southern region of India. In its Eastern region, BSNL highlights that it has 5403 Wi-Fi hotspots at 3855 locations.

Also Read | BSNL 2020 cancels 4G up-gradation tender to bar Chinese companies; govt to decide new rules

Also Read | DOT writes to PMO & MHA, confirms prohibition of all Chinese equipment for BSNL/MTNL