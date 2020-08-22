Milap Zaveri Jets Off To Lucknow For 'Satyamev Jayate 2' Recce, Shares Pics From Airport

After the lockdown restrictions were eased by the government, several filmmakers and production houses have resumed work while maintaining the safety norms. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri who is set to direct the sequel of crime thriller film Satyamev Jayate, recently jetted off to Lucknow to scout locations for the shooting schedule. The director shared the pictures from his airport look on Instagram while sharing the information.

Milap Zaveri leaves for Lucknow

In the airport pictures, he can be seen posing with headgear, gloves, and masks outside the Mumbai airport as he heads off to board the flight. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the lead actor, John Abraham, and Divya Kumar Khosla will head to Lucknow once the shooting schedule stars in October. While captioning the pictures, the Marjavaan actor wrote that he is heading to Lucknow for a recce.

Read: Director Milap Zaveri Bids Adieu To Twitter; Calls It A 'toxic Place'

Read: 'Gunjan Saxena:The Kargil Girl' Reviewed By Satish Kaushik, Milap Zaveri & Other Celebs

Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, producer Bhushan Kumar talked about the development of the upcoming action-drama Satyameva Jayate 2. He elaborated that after completing a ten-12 day schedule for Mumbai Saga in Hyderabad, John Abraham will start working for the sequel of Satyameva Jayate. He also revealed that John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri are working on the dialogues and scenes.

While confirming the project being helmed in the coming months, Bhushan Kumar said that they all are excited about the project. He revealed that earlier Milap met John, after three months for two hours at Milap's Bandra office. They discussed the revisions in the script and the upcoming shoot. Along with the co-producers, Nikkhil and Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani, Bhushan Kumar is working with the team to ensure everyone strictly adhere to the safety guidelines laid down by film bodies and the government.

A few days back, during a chat with a news portal, Milap Zaveri revealed that the team can not roll until South-based cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, and action directors Anbu-Arivu fly down to Mumbai as they are stationed in Kerala and Chennai respectively. Anbu-Arivu have worked in various projects, including KGF Chapter 1. In his interview, Zaveri revealed that they have choreographed several bare body action sequences for John Abraham.

Read: Milap Zaveri And Sanjay Gupta Hail BMC For Containing COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai

Read: Milap Zaveri Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls Asking Janhvi Kapoor To ‘learn Acting'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.