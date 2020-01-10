PFI Under ED Scanner For Possible Money Laundering Charges: Sources

The radical outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI) has come under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“There is an ongoing investigation against PFI. Very soon, we will reveal what we have gathered in our investigation. We are looking into the money laundering angle. We are very close to completing the investigation,” said a top source within the agency.

Agency probe continues

While there is no new case that has been registered against the outfit, there is an existing ECIR (FIR) that has been registered by the agency against the PFI. The case was registered based on a 2013 FIR of the NIA and a subsequent charge sheet.

The agency is probing the alleged role of the radical outfit with respect to suspected terror funding and the possible creation of assets by these funds. PFI also faces money laundering charges.

PFI's role in spreading violence in UP

PFI has once again come to the limelight for their alleged role in the widespread violence in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka during the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a report prepared by Uttar Pradesh Police, state PFI chief Wasim and treasurer Ashfaq were named as the mastermind of anti-CAA violence in Lucknow. 15 other PFI members were involved in the violence in Lucknow. In Western Uttar Pradesh, (Shamli) 28 people which includes 14 PFI members have been arrested since December 19.

According to the police, two PFI members – Nadeem and Ashfaq – who are in custody, have admitted that they strategized for December 19 protests and circulated the information through platforms such as WhatsApp.

The ED, however, maintains that they haven’t received any report from Uttar Pradesh police. But government sources maintain that they are looking into the funding received by the radical outfit.

