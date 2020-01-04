BJP Just Needs Someone To Blame, PFI Is Their New Target: Harish Rawat

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttrakhand, Harish Rawat stated that the ruling BJP government at the Centre has now started blaming the Popular Front of India (PFI) because it is their new target.

BJP's new target

Speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday morning, Rawat said that the BJP is always wanting to blame other parties and previously it was ISI, now the PFI their new target.

The comments come after Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) OP Singh stated that the PFI has played a role in the protests in the State and that the police has arrested 25 active members of PFI and related organisations.

This has led to the BJP calling for a ban of the organization on the grounds of instigating violence. Speaking to the media in Guwahati on Friday, NEDA Convenor and also a senior minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the evidence that the police have recovered is strong enough against the PFI leaders.

He also said that the PFI claims to be a democratic organization working for the society, but has an ulterior motive of something else. "Does any democratic organization use code language? The PFI leaders used code language while talking to their bosses outside Guwahati. This clearly indicates, what they are up to," Sarma said.

Harish Rawat also spoke on the deaths in Kota and said that the Congress government has taken note of the situation and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is doing everything possible to solve the situation. He shifted the blame on the BJP government and said that they had destroyed the health services.

As per latest figures on Saturday morning, 107 infants had lost their lives in JK Lon Hospital in Kota and the pressure has only been increasing on the Chief Minister, with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issuing a notice to Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to submit a detailed report within 4 weeks about the steps taken to address the issue. "Ten out of the hundred children died within 48 hours between December 23 and 24, 2019. Reportedly, over 50 per cent of the equipment installed in the hospital are defunct and the hospital is lacking cleanliness and basic infrastructure including oxygen supply in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," the Commission said.

