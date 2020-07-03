PM Modi Calls Core Meet in Delhi From Leh Visit; Shah, Rajnath, Jaishankar & NSA to Attend

After a significant visit to the Army personnel stationed in Leh early on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now called for a core Ministers meeting back in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other top officials from the Prime Minister’s Office will be attending the key meeting - essentially the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The news comes amid a series of crucial developments amid rising tensions between India and China at the LAC border. PM Modi, along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, visited Leh on Friday morning to take stock of the situation in Eastern Ladakh, an unprecedented and unexpected message to China.

READ | PM Modi Arrives In Leh With CDS Gen Bipin Rawat; Leads From The Front In Massive Statement

PM Modi interacts with Army personnel

During his surprise visit, the Prime Minister interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu. Located at 11,000 feet, this is among the tough terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus, numerous pictures of the surprise visit have been accessed, which all-together depict a rousing picture against China's continued belligerence, with the message clear - India is undaunted, she will not back down.

PM Modi's visit holds critical importance and comes as a massive statement following the martyrdom of 20 Indian Jawans in a clash with Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15-16. He will address troops at Thiksey - a second forward area - before returning to New Delhi

READ | PM Modi's Leh Visit: These Rousing Pictures Are An Unprecedented Message To China

Over the past few weeks, since the clash, India has taken the sheen of China's air of invincibility, by doing the following, at a minimum:

Going toe-to-toe with the Chinese PLA militarily Blocking Chinese entities from investing in India under automatic FDA route Bolstering 123 nations' effort to probe China over Covid's origin Putting a full-stop to Chinese land-grabs, emboldening others Banning Chinese apps and teaching China that protectionism isn't a one-way street

READ | 'Expect China To Ensure The Expeditious Restoration Of Peace Along The LAC': MEA

READ | China's CPC Acting 'aggressively' In Neighbourhood, Essentially 'invaded' India: Top US Senator