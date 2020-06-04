Punjab: Police Files FIR Against School Principal For Holding Classes Despite Lockdown

An FIR has been filed against the principal of a school in Ludhiana, Punjab for running classes despite lockdown restrictions. Sameer Verma, Ludhiana West Assistant Commissioner of Police said that the principal has been booked under Section 188 of IPC and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act

Schools and other educational institutions across the country have been closed since March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones, starting from June 1.

However, all the schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions remain closed and any decision on reopening the same will be made only after consultation with States and UTs during phase two of Unlock 1. The MHA said that based on the feedback of States and UTs, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in July.

Phase-wise relaxation of lockdown

Termed as 'Unlock 1,' the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a new set of guidelines to facilitate a phase-wise dilution of the Coronavirus consequent lockdown. The Home Ministry has lifted almost all restrictions placed under the lockdown, however, the onus to implement relaxations has been put on state governments considering the prevalent COVID situation in their respective states.

Phase 1

Religious places and all places of worship for public, Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services and all shopping malls will be permitted to re-open from June 8 onwards. The Ministry of Health shall also issue and SOP for the resumption of operations.

Phase 2

Schools, Colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with respective states and Union Territories. The decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July based on the feedback of parents and other stakeholders.

Phase 3

The third phase shall determine the opening of certain activities that will continue to remain prohibited until stated otherwise. These include international air travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres Bars, and auditoriums assembly halls. Social/Political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations will also be permitted.

(With inputs from ANI)