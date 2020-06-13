Manipur: Police Seize Arms, Ammunition And Drugs In Moreh

In a collaborative effort, the Moreh police and commandos on Friday seized arms, ammunition and brown sugar in two different operations. In the first operation, the police arrested three persons and confiscated arms and ammunition from a car commuting towards Imphal from Moreh at Kondong Lairembi police check-post. During this operation, the driver identified as Khaijamang Touthang was arrested.

The combined team of Moreh Police and commandos seized six fourth generation Glock 21 pistols with 12 magazines, six cleaning rods, 12 pairs of pistol grips and 6 'H' shaped plastic fiber accessories.

READ | Protester hit in face by police rubber bullet wants answers

In the second operation on the same day, the district police and commando personnel arrested two other persons. The culprits included a woman who was caught with possession of around 839 grams of brown sugar at the Kondong Lairembi check-post. The detained persons have been identified as Zamkhosei and Vakneijem Gangte. They were driving in a vehicle towards Imphal from Moreh.

The joint team of Moreh Police and commando personnel carried out thorough checking of the vehicle at Kondong Lairembi check-post under the direction of M Amit, Additional SP Operations Tengnoupal.

READ | Police registers FIR against college in Pune for conducting exams amid COVID-19

The police informed that 70 packets of brown sugar which included 44 packets in soap cases and 26 packets without soap cases. The packets weighed around 839 grams and were found concealed inside the back seat of the vehicle.

According to the preliminary interrogation, the accused Zamkhosei, and the woman passenger, Gangte, was aware of the contraband item. The contraband items belonged to the driver of the vehicle, police added. The arrested persons and the seized items have been handed over to Moreh Police Station for further necessary legal action.

READ | Bihar man recalls harrowing tale of police intimidation and brutality across Nepal border

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Looting at ration distribution event, police register case

(With inputs from ANI)