Pradeep Bhandari Roars 'This Is Emergency' Amid Shocking Illegal Detention By Mumbai Cops

As Mumbai Police illegally detains Republic Consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday, sources state that Bhandari has been forced to hand over his phone and unlock it at Khar police station. Sources state that police have stated that they were allegedly under pressure from top. With 11 police officers surrounding Bhandari, sources report that an IT person has reached Khar police station to unlock Pradeep Bhandari's phone. Bhandari flew back from Patna, leaving his pre-poll coverage in Bihar, after being summoned by the Mumbai police for questioning,

Bhandari interrogated for 8 hours

The police have detained Bhandari when he presented himself at the Khar police station, inspite of him being granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai court. A complaint was filed against Bhandari - under Articles 188 - (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of IPC and 37(1), 135 of the Bombay Police Act, while he was reporting on BMC's demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's office. Bhandari - who is founder of the poll-survey company- Jan Ki Baat was summoned by the Mumbai police on Saturday for a second round of questioning.

After eight hours of questioning, sources report that Bhandari has been denied access to his lawyers and illegally detained by the Mumbai police. Bhandari has tweeted that his phone was being confiscated as police officials surround him. Sources state that police have warned of him arrest if he steps out of the police station.

Mumbai police's first summons

On October 9, Bhandari who has been reporting on the Sushant Singh Rajput case - was summoned by the Mumbai police at the Khar Police station. Pradeep Bhandari took to Twitter, prior to appearing before the Mumbai police, seeking support from his followers and asserted that Republic TV will continue the fight even stronger. The journalist had earlier stated that he had been asked to appear at the Khar police station and that he was waiting for an official summons. After he posted a video, questioning the police from outside the police station, he was officially summoned.

