Pro-Pakistan Sloganeer Amulya Leona At Owaisi's Anti-CAA Rally Granted Bail By Court

A student activist, Amulya Leona who was charged with sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans has been granted bail by a Bengaluru court, reported news agency ANI on Friday. Earlier, she was sent to 14-day judicial custody. On February 20, this year, Leona raised 'pro-Pakistan' slogans at a Bengaluru anti-CAA rally during AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's address. The 19-year old student had grabbed the mike and raised pro-Pakistan slogans, which led to Owaisi reprimanding her and the police taking her away.

Karnataka: A Bengaluru court granted bail to Amulya Leona who raised the slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' at an anti-CAA-NRC rally on February 20, last night.

#WATCH The full clip of the incident where a woman named Amulya at an anti-CAA-NRC rally in Bengaluru raised slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' today. AIMIM Chief Asaddudin Owaisi present at rally stopped the woman from raising the slogan; He has condemned the incident.

Condemning Leona's statement, Owaisi had then demanded an inquiry into the matter by the organisers of the event. He had also reaffirmed that he and his party were not related to or endorsed Leona's remark. The Hyderabad MP had maintained that for AIMIM it was always 'Bharat Zindabad' and they had nothing to do with Pakistan.

"We condemn anyone who comes here and raises a slogan for our enemy state. For us, it always is Bharat Zindabad. We have nothing to do with Pakistan. Those who are raising pro-Pakistan slogans have no relation with us. I want to clarify this. The organisers here have called people who are saying wrong things. The statement is wrong," Asaduddin Owaisi had said.

