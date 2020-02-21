BJP Leader Rips Into AIMIM Over Pro-Pak Slogans, Says 'warning To Protestors Came True'

Andhra Pradesh BJP's General Secretary V Satya Murthy on Friday said that the party had warned people protesting against CAA, and said that the warning has come true. Murthy was referring to activist Amulya who has been arrested for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"We have warned this from day one of the anti-CAA protests. Our warning has come true, now. They need to be clear about which country they belong to. How can they raise 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in India? They must be dealt with harsh punishment," Murthy told ANI.

'Owaisi is known for anti-national activities'

The 19-year old student had climbed on the stage and chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' during an Anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, which was attended by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Owaisi reprimanded her and the police took her away.

Condemning Leona's statement, Asaduddin Owaisi demanded an inquiry into the matter by the organisers of the event. He also reaffirmed that he and his party were not related to or endorsed Leona's remark. However, Murthy criticised Owaisi, stating that the incident had exposed his ill intentions.

"Owaisi is known for his anti-national activities. They are spreading propaganda and their ill intention is exposed now," Murthy added.

Charges against the pro-Pakistan sloganeer

The police have charged Leona with sedition under Section 124A, 153A and B (promoting enmity between different groups and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). Moreover, she has also been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Amulya Leona had disrupted an address by Owaisi and raised Pro-Pak slogans. Visuals showed that Owaisi tried to grab her mic while authorities tried to get her off stage. It is believed that she raised certain pro-Pakistan slogans. The activist was heckled out by those on the stage and taken away by police.

On Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

The Andhra Pradesh BJP's General Secretary also criticised the comments made by AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan.

"Waris Pathan made a statement that 15 crores Muslims will dominate 100 crore Indians. What is he planning to do? He is behaving like Jinnah and trying to divide the country. I want to appeal to everyone to stay away from the rallies organised by these anti-social elements," Murthy said.

On Thursday, a video had surfaced on social media, showing AIMIM leader Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests.

(With inputs from ANI)