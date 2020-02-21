The Debate
Pro-Pak Sloganeer At Owaisi Rally Charged With Sedition, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

Law & Order

A day after student activist Amulya Leona raised 'pro-Pakistan' slogans at a Bengaluru anti-CAA rally, authorities have charged her with sedition, taken custody

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pro-Pak

A day after student activist Amulya Leona raised 'pro-Pakistan' slogans at a Bengaluru anti-CAA rally, authorities have charged Leona with sedition, according to ANI. Moreover, she has also been sent to 14-day judicial custody.  The 19-year old student had grabbed the mike and raised certain slogans during AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's address, which led to Owaisi reprimanding her and the police taking her away.

Chaos at Owaisi rally: Activist's slogans see her pulled off stage; AIMIM chief distances

Sloganeer charged with sedition

Asaduddin Owaisi condemns activist's 'Pakistan Zindabad' chant at his event, demands probe

Activist raises 'pro-Pak' slogans

Earlier on Thursday, Leona had disrupted an address by Owaisi and raised the slogans. Visuals show that Owaisi tried to grab her mike while authorities tried to get her off stage. t is unclear what exactly the woman said, but it is believed that she raised certain pro-Pakistan slogans.  The activist was heckled out by those on the stage and taken away by police.

AIMIM's Waris Pathan makes hateful '15 cr vs 100 cr' threat, echoes Akbaruddin Owaisi

Owaisi condemns 'Pro-Pak' slogans

Condemning Leona's statement, Owaisi demanded an inquiry into the matter by the organisers of the event. He also reaffirmed that he and his party were not related to or endorsed Leona's remark. The Hyderabad MP maintained that for AIMIM it was always 'Bharat Zindabad' and they had nothing to do with Pakistan.

"We condemn anyone who comes here and raises a slogan for our enemy state. For us, it always is Bharat Zindabad. We have nothing to do with Pakistan. Those who are raising pro-Pakistan slogans have no relation with us. I want to clarify this. The organisers here have called people who are saying wrong things. The statement is wrong," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Owaisi attacks Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust; says "man accused of demolishing Babri rewarded"

'Highly provocative': BJP slams Waris Pathan's '15 cr' threat, claims Owaisi gave consent

Published:
