Punjabi Singer Deep Sidhu Who Claimed 'Centre Would Snatch Farmers' Land' Summoned By NIA

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Saturday summoned Punjabi singer Deep Sidhu under charges of 'conspiracy' and 'propaganda' against the Government of India in regards to a case filed against banned Khalistani outfit- Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

His summons comes as several Punjabi singers and actors including Ammy Virk and Deep Sidhu reach the Delhi border amid the farmer protest to express 'solidarity' with the farmers. However amidst this, several have been caught on camera spreading misinformation amongst the farmers alleging that the laws were a free-pass to big corporates to "exploit" farmers, claiming that the "minimum support price system would come to an end" through the agriculture reforms.

Sidhu's shocking address to the farmers had grabbed the limelight after the singer blatantly lied to farmers, claiming that the government would 'snatch farmland' under the 3 new Farm Laws.

Earlier, the NIA had sent summons to Deep Sidhu's brother Mandeep Singh in a case registered under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), sedition, criminal conspiracy and other charges against Sikhs for Justice legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Deep Sidhu has been asked to appear before the NIA headquarters in New Delhi on January 17.

Read: BKU Condemns Foreign Meddling, Sends Strong Message To Those 'hijacking' Farmer Protests

Read: Govt Blocks SFJ-backed Website Offering Reward For Hoisting Pro-Khalistani Flag At R-Day

Khalistanis have infiltrated farmer protests: Centre

The Centre has on repeated occasions alleged that Khalistani elements were attempting to hijack the farmers' protest. The Centre's suspicions were found to be true after Khalistani group- Sikhs for Justice announced a reward of USD 2,50,000 for Punjab farmers asking them to hoist the Khalistan flag at India Gate on Republic Day.

"Assuring full logistical support, SFJ also gave a call to Punjab farmers to take out a parallel 'Kesri' tractor rally in defiance of India's R-Day parade to mark their resistance against Modi government's agricultural reform bills," a statement from the banned organization read. Swiftly moving to action, the Government blocked the Khalistani outfit's website.

A day before this, during Supreme Court's hearing on the Farm Laws, the Centre had placed on record its observation that banned organisations including Khalistanis had infiltrated the ongoing farmers' protest. Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, alleged that Khalistanis had infiltrated the farmer protest and Senior Advocate Harish Salve had also stated that Sikhs For Justice was involved in the agitation. The top court has asked the Union Government to file an affidavit along with the necessary inputs of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in regards to this matter.

Read: MoS Agriculture Slams SFJ For Republic Day-Khalistani Flag Plot; Urges Farmers Over Jan 26

Read: Punjabi Singers, Actors Hold Protest In Support Of Farmers