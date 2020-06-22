Puri Put Under Complete Lockdown Till Wednesday After SC Allows Jagannath Rath Yatra

With the Supreme Court allowing the annual Jagannath Yatra, the Odisha government has announced a complete lockdown in Puri from 9 PM on Monday till Wednesday. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is chairing an emergency meeting to review arrangements for the festival. The nine-day Rath Yatra festival which has been continued uninterrupted since 1736 in the seaside pilgrim town will begin on June 23.

The Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde allowed the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra only in Puri under certain conditions. He asked the Centre, the state government and the Temple committee to work in tandem to conduct the Rath Yatra. Moreover, the apex court emphasised that there would be no compromise on the health of people amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also empowered the Odisha government to stop the Yatra in the case of a public health emergency as about 10-12 lakh devotees usually gather for Rath Yatra.

After several parties sought a modification in the SC's order staying the Jagannath Rath Yatra, the Odisha state government and the Centre told the Supreme Court that Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri can be allowed to be held this year without public participation. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Centre pointed out that the next Rath Yatra will be held 12 years later, causing a break in tradition. The state government - represented by senior advocate Harish Salve too assured the court that the state will co-ordinate with the Centre and temple authorities in conducting the Yatra only in Puri and not elsewhere.

On Thursday, the SC announced its decision to stay the annual Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha that was slated to be held on June 23 amid the Coronavirus scare in the country. The SC bench headed by CJI SA Bobde said that they considered it appropriate for the interest of public health and safety of citizens to restrain the state from holding the Rath Yatra in Odisha this year. At present, there are 5160 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Odisha out of which 3720 patients have recovered while 14 fatalities have been reported.

