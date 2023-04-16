Rajasthan: Inter-state gang of vehicle lifters busted by Police, 3 arrested

Police here on Saturday claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of three people, including its kingpin.

The accused were identified as Sher Singh alias Sheru alias Ratan Singh Dhadhran (54), a resident of Bayana city in Bharatpur district and the kingpin; Muniraj alias Muni (30) from Swaimadhopur district; and Mukesh Meena (40) from Karauli district.

Sher has at least four dozen criminal cases registered against him in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. He escaped from police custody several times in the past.

Superintendent of Police, Kota City, Sharad Choudhary said earlier this month, a complaint was received at Jawahar Nagar police station about the theft of a luxury car.

On the basis of technical surveillance, police managed to trace the vehicle and arrested the three accused, he said.

The car was traced to Prahladpuri in Delhi and the three accused were nabbed on Thursday. They were brought to Kota on Saturday, he added.

Sher was skilled in unlocking cars with digital devices, Choudhary said.

The SP announced a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for the police team led by Constable Dharmendra that arrested Sher and his associates.

The three accused have revealed names of other gang members and police teams have been dispatched to various locations outside the state to nab them, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amar Singh said.