Rajasthan: Police Arrests BJP Neta & 4 Others For Allegedly Raping Minor In Sawai Madhopur

In a shocking revelation, police have arrested BJP Mahila Morcha district chief Sunita Verma and four others in connection to the alleged rape of a minor girl in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. Police state that the victim - who is now being treated in Rajasthan hospital - was allegedly raped over 8 times at different locations. The arrested leaders include - Verma, her associate Heera Lal and Congress-linked Poonam Chaudhury.

Minor raped in Rajasthan

Reports state that on September 22, the victim's family had filed a complaint against Verma and her aide for allegedly sexually exploiting the minor amid lockdown. Furthermore, Verma allegedly allowed a Shyoram Meena to 'play' with the minor and Meena allegedly raped the girl. Reports state that Verma had allowed an electrician- Raju Lal - who is also an accused in the case - to allegedly rape the victim to 'pay dues of electric fittings' worth Rs 2000. As of date, a court has granted police remand of Verma and Heeralal till October 3, while other accused - Shyoram Meena and Sandeep are in judicial custody, Raju Lal has just been arrested.

2 minors gang-raped

This development comes amid reports of two minors allegedly abducted from Baran and taken to Jaipur and Kota where they were gang-raped for three days. The girls aged 13 and 15 were lured by the accused, also minors, on the night of September 18 to leave the district with them, the father has reportedly told the police. e. They were then taken to Kota and Jaipur where they were raped by the two minor boys and three others, the father alleged. On September 21, the two girls were found in Kota.

According to Police, the two minor girls have denied the rape allegations in their statement. Inspite of this, reports say the two admitted on camera to having been drugged and gang-raped. The family of the two minors, meanwhile, alleged that they were threatened not to file a complaint against the accused. When the girls told police about the incident, the accused threatened to kill them in front of the police, the family of the girls alleged.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at opposition parties for comparing the Baran case with the one at UP's Hathras. On Twitter, the CM said, "The incident is Hathras is highly condemnable. But unfortunately, the incident in Baran is being compared to the incident in Hathras. Girls in Baran have given their statement before the magistrate that they had gone with the boys on their own." This comment of the CM has been slammed by BJP, terming it 'insensitive'.

