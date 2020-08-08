'Rajasthan BJP Is Intact', Says Satish Poonia; Accuses Congress Of Spreading Rumours

Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly being convened on August 14, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan president Satish Poonia on Saturday accused the Congress of spreading rumours about party MLAs. He said that he is aware that 12 BJP MLAs were going for an excursion.

This comes at the backdrop of Chomu MLA and BJP spokesperson Ramlal Sharma alleged that the Rajasthan government under Gehlot is misusing the power and threatening party MLAs to join Congress. Speaking to ANI, Poonia said that Congress is spreading rumours about our MLAs, adding that CM Gehlot is playing low-level politics.

"I am very much aware of 12 BJP MLAs going for an excursion. Whenever BJP Legislature party meets, they all will be there as Rajasthan BJP is intact and united. Congress is spreading rumours about our MLAs with CM playing low-level politics," Punia said.

"We trust our MLAs and it remains intact. It is Congress which does not trust its own MLAs," he added. Poonia accused the Rajasthan Police of working as an agent of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly being convened on August 14, the Rajasthan High Court will hear all petitions in the alleged horse-trading case on August 13. While Rajasthan SOG has approached the Rajasthan HC for seeking audio samples of accused Sanjay Jain, another accused MLA Bhanwar Lal has approached the Court seeking dismissal of the FIR against him. The court will hear all pleas in this issue on August 13. Currently, the court has ordered maintaining status quo in the issue - essentially staying disqualification proceedings against former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs.

Congress shift MLAs to Jaisalmer

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has moved MLAs supporting him to Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, alleging horse-trading attempts by BJP. Stressing that the Congress MLAs were being harassed mentally in Jaipur, he expressed hope that the pressure will be less in Jaisalmer. Meanwhile, his SOG will move the High Court to take the voice sample of Sanjay Jain - who is one of the three accused arrested in connection to the 'leaked tapes' of MLAs discussing a plot to topple the state government. On Friday, Jain was produced before a local court where he refused to give his voice sample.

