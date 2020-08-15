Independence Day 2020: All About The History, Significance And Celebration Of This Day

Independence Day is an annual celebration of the entire nation as on this day, India gained freedom from the British rule. Celebrated on August 15 every year, the day marks the end of the 190-year-long rule of the British government in India. On this day in 1947, India was declared a free country. Independence Day 2020 will mark the country's 74th year as a free country. Keep reading to know more about its history, meaning, and significance.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj' And John Abraham's 'Attack' To Clash At The BO

Independence Day history and significance

In the year 1757, the East India Company defeated the last Nawab of Bengal in the Battle of Plassey, which marked the beginning of British rule in India. The Indian Rebellion, which is famously known as the First War of Independence, took place in 1857, which was a major yet unsuccessful uprising against the British rule. After a few years, India’s first political party, the Indian National Congress (INC), was formed.

After World War I ended in the year 1918, Indian activists called for self-rule which is known as ‘Swaraj’. In the year 1929, the INC declared ‘Purna Swaraj’, commonly known as Independence of India, at an assembly in Lahore. However, after a series of sessions and meetings between the British government and the INC, Lord Mountbatten, who served as the last governor of pre-independent India, agreed to this proposal. Hence, on August 15 in 1947, he partitioned British India into two newly independent nations; India and Pakistan. However, Pakistan celebrates it’s Independence Day on August 14 rather than August 15. This is because in the year 1947, the ceremonies for the transfer of power were held a day earlier in Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Beaches Closed For 4th Of July 2020: What's Shut On The Holiday Weekend?

Independence Day celebration

On this important day, the national flag of India is hoisted at multiple public places. Moreover, the Prime Minister also unfurls the national flag at Red Fort, which is situated in Delhi. Along with the flag-hoisting ceremony, many events like parade and folk-dance performances also take place at Red Fort and many other places.

Apart from this, multiple festivities take place in different parts of India. Academic places, like schools and colleges, host a special ceremony for enlightening the students about the historical significance of this day. Some schools even conduct a parade and organise a particular programme which includes singing, dancing and painting competitions. Children too fly tri-coloured kites, wears bands or badges for celebrating this occasion.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Take On Clashing With Salman Khan At The Box Office On Eid Makes Sense

ALSO READ: USA 4th Of July Dishes That You Can Make At Home With Easily Available Ingredients