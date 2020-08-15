Independence Day 2020: Patriotic Poems & Slogans That Pays Homage To Freedom Fighters

Every year, Independence Day is celebrated in India with great honour and respect with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events which are observed all across the nation. Amid the ongoing pandemic, many events stand cancelled this year. However, you can still pay homage to our freedom fighters by sending across patriotic poems and slogans that will instil patriotism in the minds of people. On August 15, this 74th Independence Day, we bring you a collection of patriotic poems and slogans that aptly pays homage to our freedom fighters.

Independence Day Poems

Patriotic Poem on I love My Nation

With Himalayas in the north

Indian ocean in the south

Arabian sea in the west

Bay of Bengal in the east.

I love my nation

With developed culture

And beautiful sculpture

The people have no rest

To do their work best.

I love my nation

They give us rice in ration

They dress in latest fashion

They do many inventions

Which are about fiction.

I love my nation

With number of hill station

Which are God’s creation

It give us protection

And save us from tension.

Short Independence Day Poem for Kids

A frail, brown-skinned, bony human,

With sack on head, bent-back, he ran!

The Indian was agonizing!

Tho’ people keep sermonizing!

Fifty years after Independence!

What good was done for the common-man? ~ Dr John Celes

15th August Poetry on Independence Day

My sleep got disturbed, thrice that day;

I could not sleep tho’ a holiday;

My mind was filled with thoughts unclear;

I got up in the morn, much earlier;

‘Twas India’s Independence Day! Thunder, lightning filled the night’s Sky;

The day much overcast did fly;

The Rain was just a drizzle that day;

Wetted the ground of mud and clay;

‘Twas 15th of August, a rainy day. The pea-birds howled and groaned that night;

The Rain made them shiver with fright;

Though ten, it looked like six in the morn;

The Sun behind the clouds had gone;

The Sky ground-glass remained that day. The leaky tap-waters that fell,

Raised wavelets, ploppy-toned and swell;

Rain-drops on cables looked like pearls;

Dropped, formed again, enticing souls;

It looked it would rain long that day. Rain-drops hanging beneath fir-twigs;

Glittered in the scarce light like figs;

The whole tree was aglow, alit;

A thing of beauty, don’t miss it!

The Sky looked like a barred-white board! A frail, brown-skinned, bony human,

With sack on head, bent-back, he ran!

The Indian was agonizing!

Tho’ people keep sermonizing!

Fifty years after Independence!

What good was done for the common-man? – by Dr John Celes

Short Poem on India

Our’s is a land of sages,

Known for bravery for ages. None can with it compete,

Its culture none can beat. Whatever caste or religion,

All live here in unison. With rivers, sweet fountains,

it’s a land of high mountains. Its green forests are pretty,

And are source of prosperity. Let’s for it work hard,

For its safety, be on guard.

Patriotic Poem on 15th August

Whenever the children see

There’s a flag in hands wee.

Moving all in a row

pretty discipline do they show Patriotic at the heart

Move on they very fast

White, Saffran and green

A lot do the colours mean

Be dynamic, tells the wheel

For thy nation,

proud feel

May our flag fly aloft

For it’s valuable most. ~ Kulbhushan

Indian Independence Day Poetry

Better than Heaven or Arcadia

I love thee, O my India!

And thy love I shall give

To every brother nation that lives.

God made the Earth;

Man made confining countries

And their fancy-frozen boundaries.

But with unfound boundless love

I behold the borderland of my India

Expanding into the World.

Hail, mother of religions, lotus, scenic beauty,

And sages!

Thy wide doors are open,

Welcoming God’s true sons through all ages.

Where Ganges, woods, Himalayan caves, and

Men dream God –

I am hallowed; my body touched that sod ~ Swami Yogananda, paramhansa

Short 15 August Poems for Children

Not where the musk of happiness blows,

Not where darkness and fears never tread;

Not in the homes of perpetual smiles,

Nor in the heaven of a land of prosperity

Would I be born

If I must put on mortal garb once more… ~ P.Yogananda

Beautiful Poem about India, My India

India, my India, where first human eyes awoke to heavenly light!

All Asia’s holy place of pilgrimage, great Motherland of might!

World-mother, first giver to humankind of philosophy and sacred lore,

Knowledge thou gav’st to man, God-love, works, art, religion’s opened door.

O even with all that grandeur dwarfed or turned to bitter loss and maim,

How shall we mourn who are thy children and can vaunt thy mighty name?

Before us still there floats the ideal of those splendid days of gold;

A new world in our vision wakes, Love’s India we shall rise to mould.

India, my India, who dare call thee a thing for pity’s grace today?

Mother of wisdom, worship, works, nurse of the spirit’s inward ray!

Independence Day slogans

Jai Hind- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Vande Mataram - Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge - Chandra Shekhar Azad

Araam Haraam hai - Jawaharlal Nehru

Tum mujhe khoon do, mai tumhe azaadi doonga - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, Ab hamare dil mein hai - Ramprasad Bismil

Inquilab Zindabad - Synonymous with Bhagat Singh, coined by Muslim leader Hasrat Mohani

Satyamev Jayathe - Popularized by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya

Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan - Lal Bahadur Shastri

Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga - Adopted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak

