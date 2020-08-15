Independence Day 2020: Patriotic Poems & Slogans That Pays Homage To Freedom Fighters

Every year, Independence Day is celebrated in India with great honour and respect with flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events which are observed all across the nation. Amid the ongoing pandemic, many events stand cancelled this year. However, you can still pay homage to our freedom fighters by sending across patriotic poems and slogans that will instil patriotism in the minds of people. On August 15, this 74th Independence Day, we bring you a collection of patriotic poems and slogans that aptly pays homage to our freedom fighters.
With Himalayas in the north
Indian ocean in the south
Arabian sea in the west
Bay of Bengal in the east.
I love my nation
With developed culture
And beautiful sculpture
The people have no rest
To do their work best.
I love my nation
They give us rice in ration
They dress in latest fashion
They do many inventions
Which are about fiction.
I love my nation
With number of hill station
Which are God’s creation
It give us protection
And save us from tension.
A frail, brown-skinned, bony human,
With sack on head, bent-back, he ran!
The Indian was agonizing!
Tho’ people keep sermonizing!
Fifty years after Independence!
What good was done for the common-man?
~ Dr John Celes
My sleep got disturbed, thrice that day;
I could not sleep tho’ a holiday;
My mind was filled with thoughts unclear;
I got up in the morn, much earlier;
‘Twas India’s Independence Day!
Thunder, lightning filled the night’s Sky;
The day much overcast did fly;
The Rain was just a drizzle that day;
Wetted the ground of mud and clay;
‘Twas 15th of August, a rainy day.
The pea-birds howled and groaned that night;
The Rain made them shiver with fright;
Though ten, it looked like six in the morn;
The Sun behind the clouds had gone;
The Sky ground-glass remained that day.
The leaky tap-waters that fell,
Raised wavelets, ploppy-toned and swell;
Rain-drops on cables looked like pearls;
Dropped, formed again, enticing souls;
It looked it would rain long that day.
Rain-drops hanging beneath fir-twigs;
Glittered in the scarce light like figs;
The whole tree was aglow, alit;
A thing of beauty, don’t miss it!
The Sky looked like a barred-white board!
– by Dr John Celes
Our’s is a land of sages,
Known for bravery for ages.
None can with it compete,
Its culture none can beat.
Whatever caste or religion,
All live here in unison.
With rivers, sweet fountains,
it’s a land of high mountains.
Its green forests are pretty,
And are source of prosperity.
Let’s for it work hard,
For its safety, be on guard.
Whenever the children see
There’s a flag in hands wee.
Moving all in a row
pretty discipline do they show
Patriotic at the heart
Move on they very fast
White, Saffran and green
A lot do the colours mean
Be dynamic, tells the wheel
For thy nation,
proud feel
May our flag fly aloft
For it’s valuable most.
~ Kulbhushan
Better than Heaven or Arcadia
I love thee, O my India!
And thy love I shall give
To every brother nation that lives.
God made the Earth;
Man made confining countries
And their fancy-frozen boundaries.
But with unfound boundless love
I behold the borderland of my India
Expanding into the World.
Hail, mother of religions, lotus, scenic beauty,
And sages!
Thy wide doors are open,
Welcoming God’s true sons through all ages.
Where Ganges, woods, Himalayan caves, and
Men dream God –
I am hallowed; my body touched that sod
~ Swami Yogananda, paramhansa
Not where the musk of happiness blows,
Not where darkness and fears never tread;
Not in the homes of perpetual smiles,
Nor in the heaven of a land of prosperity
Would I be born
If I must put on mortal garb once more…
~ P.Yogananda
India, my India, where first human eyes awoke to heavenly light!
All Asia’s holy place of pilgrimage, great Motherland of might!
World-mother, first giver to humankind of philosophy and sacred lore,
Knowledge thou gav’st to man, God-love, works, art, religion’s opened door.
O even with all that grandeur dwarfed or turned to bitter loss and maim,
How shall we mourn who are thy children and can vaunt thy mighty name?
Before us still there floats the ideal of those splendid days of gold;
A new world in our vision wakes, Love’s India we shall rise to mould.
India, my India, who dare call thee a thing for pity’s grace today?
Mother of wisdom, worship, works, nurse of the spirit’s inward ray!
Jai Hind- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Vande Mataram - Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay
Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge - Chandra Shekhar Azad
Araam Haraam hai - Jawaharlal Nehru
Tum mujhe khoon do, mai tumhe azaadi doonga - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, Ab hamare dil mein hai - Ramprasad Bismil
Inquilab Zindabad - Synonymous with Bhagat Singh, coined by Muslim leader Hasrat Mohani
Satyamev Jayathe - Popularized by Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya
Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan - Lal Bahadur Shastri
Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga - Adopted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak
