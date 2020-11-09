Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha Slams Treatment To Arnab Goswami; Ex-servicemen Write To Govt

In a bid to protest against the heinous treatment that is being meted out to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha - an organisation of Ex-Servicemen and patriotic Indians - on Monday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to ensure that no physical harm is done to Arnab Goswami. This letter was issued after Arnab Goswami was shifted from a quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail, in an arrest van which was packed with black screens on its windows to prevent him from being seen.

The letter read, "National Vanguard of Rashtriya Sainik Sansatha requests you to kindly personally ensure that Shri Arnab Goswami, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network is not put to any physical harm, whatsoever."

Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray

In the letter, Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha writes that right from the day Arnab was arrested, a number of questions remain 'unanswered' like the manner and hurry of the arrest, the reopening of a closed case against him without obtaining permission from the court, shifting him from the 'makeshift' quarantine centre-turned jail in Alibag on November 8 to Taloja jail and the shocking frightening revelations he made enroute.

Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha wrote, "Shri Arnab Goswami's desperate cries for seeking help from the Courts could be head and seen loud and clear on teh Television Channel."

While coming in support of Republic's Editor-in-Chief, Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha asserted that Arnab Goswami has always been very supportive through Major General GD Bakshi to Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha.

Arnab Goswami's frightening narration

After being kept in a quarantine facility since his illegal arrest in a 2018 abetment to suicide case on Wednesday, the Raigad Police took him to the Taloja jail in a van. On his way to the jail, he shouted from the van,

“I am not being allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6am and said, ‘We won’t let you speak to your lawyers.' My life is under threat.” He stated that his bail plea was pending before the Supreme court as he pleaded that he be provided bail.

