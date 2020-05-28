Goa Police Entertain Stranded Migrant Workers With Music, Karaoke Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The Goa police are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the migrants who are stranded in the state amid the nationwide lockdown. In a video that went viral, a police constable driver Dhiraj Sakhalkar of Agacaim Police station was seen singing for a huge crowd of the migrants at Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The Goa Director General of Police said that his team is making the 'Goa stay a memorable one' for the migrants with a package that includes a train back to their hometown, food and drinking water, and lots of entertainment.

In another video, a female police constable was seen singing for a group of migrants in her melodious voice.

Goa Police takes every step to keep people inside their houses

A month back, Vasco Police Station PSI Diogo Gracias made it to the headlines for making a parody of the Konkani Song 'Tuzo Mog Kithlo Ashelom'. He transformed the song into a coronavirus song that asked people to follow the guidelines laid out by the government and stay at home.

While speaking to the media, Diogo detailed the efforts he put into the song. He said he tried to bring in various elements in the song like how the virus spreads and how we can control it. Diogo said it took him a day to re-write the original song and learn the new lyrics.

