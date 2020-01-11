Republic Exclusive: After Lakdawala, Mumbai Police Accesses Prasad Pujari's Location

In a major achievement, Mumbai Police arrested underworld gangster Ejaz Lakdawala of Chhota Rajan faction on late Wednesday from Patna. Now it’s time for Prasad Pujari as Mumbai police have accessed his location. As per Mumbai police, Pujari is operating from China. Prasad Pujari is an underworld don who has recently given instructions to his goons for a murderous attack on a Shiv Sena leader in Mumbai. Since then pressure increased on the Mumbai police to act against him.

In a bid to showcase his power, fugitive Prasad Pujari fired on a Sena functionary in Vikhroli. Sources also believe that he is hiding somewhere in China. Republic TV has accessed his registration form seeking temporary residence for a visit in China. Following the attack, now Mumbai police have his hideouts and also probing his associates who are working for him in India.

Republic TV has accessed the exclusive document which shows that after Pujari left India, he shifted to China. In the month of March 2008, he entered in China where he managed to get a temporary residence which expired in March 2012. He went there on a visa which expired in May 2008. Sources revealed that he was staying in Luohu district, Shenzhen city, Guangdong province in China.

See documents here:

Mumbai police arrest spree

The Mumbai Police Crime branch on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the murderous attack on Shiv Sena leader, Chandrashekhar Jadhav, at Vikhroli on December 19. Police suspect that the attack was carried out on the instructions of fugitive underworld kingpin Prasad Pujari to unleash terror in the locality.

The gangster, a resident of Vikhroli, who was earlier close to Chhota Rajan, later joined the Kumar Pillai gang. However, Pujari wanted to show him and his followers he is more powerful then Pillai. Pujari earlier was known to be a close aide of Pillai but after his (Pillai's) arrest he split from him and initiated his own gang.

Moreover, Underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala’s arrest comes on the heels of his daughter Sonia Lakdawala alias Sonia Shaikh's arrest a fortnight ago at Mumbai International Airport. She is under police custody till 21st January.

