Saba Karim's Son Fidel Karim Arrested In Mumbai For Rash And Negligent Driving

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) General Manager of Operations Saba Karim's son, Fidel Karim knocked down a woman pedestrian by his car at Peddar Road in South Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred when the 28-year-old Fidel was driving in his Honda Jazz car numbered UP16 BJ0537 to reach Cooperage Ground around 6.30 AM. Fidel drove in the third lane trying to overtake another vehicle but a female pedestrian, who was crossing the road, suddenly came in front of his vehicle.

Saba Karim's son arrested

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle Gives Commentary Advice After On-air Spat With Sanjay Manjrekar

Before he could apply the brakes, she was knocked down by his car and was badly injured, according to multiple media reports. The victim was going to a gymnasium at Pedder road where she worked as a housekeeping person when the incident happened. She suffered a severe injury on her hips. Identified later as Siddhi Mandal, who is reportedly in her early 20s, was rushed to Jaslok Hospital by Fidel Karim where hospital authorities informed the Gamdevi police station. Fidel Karim was asked to come to the police station to record his statement where a case under Section 279 and 338 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him.

ALSO READ | DHP Vs RAN Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Saba Karim gave a visit to the police station and met his son and police officials regarding the case in the evening. Speaking to a leading media house, Karim said that the issue is a minor one and he won't be able to comment on it further as of now. According to the officials at the Gamdevi Police Station, the complainant in the case was the victim's husband Ajay Mandal, 23 and the couple resided in Premnagar, Worli. They said that the sections applied were bailable and the police station could release the accused on personal bond. According to sources, police will initiate further proceedings on Fidel Karim, who has been detained after the victim regains consciousness and records her full statement.

ALSO READ | Ind Vs SL: Shreyas Iyer And ISL Star Wayne Vaz Remember School Days In Heartfelt Post

ALSO READ | Jimmy Neesham Cheekily Hits Back At Twitter Follower Over Fantasy Cricket Troll