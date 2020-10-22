Revolt Brewing Within Mumbai Police Against Param Bir Singh; Officers Lash Out Off Record

With the attempt by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to implicate Republic TV coming undone at every turn and the Maharashtra government in panic after the CBI's FIR in the alleged fake TRP case, Republic Media Network sources have informed that there is a massive revolt also brewing within the Mumbai Police.

A senior officer within the ranks of the Mumbai Police has told Republic Media Network that Param Bir Singh is bent on destroying the credibility of force.

Another officer who is a part of the team said, "We are only pursuing one man's personal agenda against Republic. We are being told to bring witnesses from anywhere to name Republic TV." Param Bir's failed efforts have even put the Maharashtra government in panic mode as it withdrew its consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state after the agency filed a FIR. As per sources, Param Bir Singh is under the scanner and his questioning is possible.

CM Uddhav blocks CBI from probing in the state

Maharashtra Government took the suspicious decision under 24 hours after the CBI registered a case on Tuesday to probe the allegations of TRP manipulation against unknown individuals. While the FIR was originally registered at the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow reportedly on the complaint of an advertising company promoter, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI.

Sources revealed that CBI's intervention was necessary as the investigation involved the jurisdiction of several states. The Special Crime Branch of the agency will deal with this case and its officials have left for Lucknow. Earlier this year, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case was being probed by Mumbai Police. However, the investigation into the case was later handed over to the CBI based on an FIR registered by the actor's father in Patna. According to sources, if the CBI wants to probe any matter, it will have to approach the state government for its consent.

READ | In TRP case, 'May be pressure' is Maharashtra HM's nondescript reason for blocking CBI

READ | Trumpkin tweets storm Twitter as people give political twist to Halloween jack-o'-lantern

Arnab, Republic to sue Param Bir Singh

Earlier this week, contradicting their own Police Commissioner, the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government lawyer in the Bombay High Court admitted that Republic is not named in the FIR in the TRP case, and seemed to distance itself from the allegations made by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Following this admission by the Maharashtra Government in open court, Arnab Goswami has directed that he will take every legal action against Param Bir Singh (and others if so required) and seek damages via a defamation suit.

Param Bir Singh’s lie-ridden campaign against Republic Media Network has run unabated, especially since his news conference on 8th October 2020. While Param Bir Singh went on a media overdrive attempting to sully the name of Republic on the basis of vindictiveness instead of evidence, the truth has come out once again-- and this time reiterated by those in his own quarters of power.



READ | Centre warns Twitter's CEO after it misrepresents India's map & shows Leh & J&K in China

READ | BJP's Bihar elections manifesto out; free COVID vaccine atop 11 'Aatmanirbhar' promises