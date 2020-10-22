Trumpkin Tweets Storm Twitter As People Give Political Twist To Halloween Jack-o'-lantern

In a politically motivated Halloween fervour ahead of the 2020 US Presidential elections, Americans carved their pumpkins as Trumpkins sparking a trend on Twitter similar to the one that launched in 2016 when US President Donald Trump had first run for the US presidential nominee. Designed like the face of Trump, which many users thought bore uncanny resemblance with the real, the trend picked up late October 21 as people replaced their traditional Jack-o-Lantern with the US president's pumpkin face.

Fixing a golden blonde wig atop an orange pumpkin, exactly with the shade resembling Trump's hair, people carved the pumpkin as president attired in a Brioni with a red tie. Further, many illuminated the fruit symbolic of Halloween with candles, strategically creating Trump's face with a silhouette that reflected classic deep orange tint. Internet users mainly in the US and the UK circulated the creative Trumpkin' pictures for Halloween 2020 across social media with the hashtag #Trumpkin. Many decorated the eerie Trump jack-o'-lantern with slogans that read Make Halloween great again, a witty twist to the US president’s Make America great again campaign slogan.

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2020

Americans flooded Twitter with Trumpkin pictures

While the term Trumpkin and hashtags such as #ThePresidentIsACrybaby and #TrumpleThinSkin picked up as a trend on Twitter for Halloween, the day of remembrance of the deceased and the departed commemorated on October 31, Republicans called the movement as demeaning. However, Americans flooded Twitter with Trumpkin pictures with mocking captions that read ‘Orange on the outside and hollow inside and thrown out in the first week of November'. Many Trumpkins were even spotted rotting outside in the backyard with that message. Some even injected the Trumpkin with the coronavirus vaccine with few other decorated as SRAS-coV-2 virus scattered around the Trumpkin. A pumpkin even showed Trump behind the bars, while one other was designed as US President's expression, pursing lips as he was giving a speech wearing stars and striped tie. A Twitter account by the name Donald Trumpkin was also created.

Can someone please design a Trumpkin patch meme for Halloween? Showing the whole orange, scarey family ...#Halloween2020 — David Lloyd-Jones (@antechinus1) October 20, 2020

This years Halloween Trumpkin pic.twitter.com/I33DUfGiOW — The Ozard Of Wiz (@the_ozard) October 20, 2020

I make the best pumpkins, ok? Everybody knows my pumpkins are the best. #trumpkin pic.twitter.com/Tqk0Ilx6QN — tifereth (@Bed_Raptor) October 9, 2016

