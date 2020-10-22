BJP's Bihar Elections Manifesto Out; Free COVID Vaccine Atop 11 'Aatmanirbhar' Promises

Just six days ahead of the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, the BJP has launched its manifesto in presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav in Patna. The manifesto titled as '5 Sutra, 1 Lakshaya, 11 Sankalp' is based on BJP's campaign theme for this year's assembly polls in the state - 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar'. The party which is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and decisions at the Centre alongside Nitish Kumar's development agenda for coming to power has promised to provide free vaccine to the state subjects as and when it is approved.

Here are the 11 promises:

After ICMR's nod, every Bihari will get a free COVID-19 vaccination 3 lakh teachers will be appointed in Schools, high-schools and Universities in the state Bihar will be developed as a next-generation IT hub and 5 lakh jobs will be generated in next 5 years 50 crores will be spent to make 1 crore women self-sufficient 1 lakh jobs in the health sector will be provided and AIIMS will be made in Darbhanga till 2024 Pulses will be bought at MSP rates from the farmers Pucca houses will be given to 30 lakh people in the rural and urban areas till 2022 Facility to study technical, medical, and engineering in the Hindi language will be given 15 Milk processing unit will be set up Will work to make the state number one in production of sweet water fish As many as 1000 FPOs in the state will be combined for the production of special crops

Mahagathbandhan manifesto

The Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on October 18 released the joint manifesto along with Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML leaders. Tejashwi Yadav said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand.

The manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan promised to bring a law that can annul the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently. It also stated that the Mahagathbandhan government will not treat "protesters or those criticising the government as traitors" and will not name them in false cases.

Meanwhile, Congress also launched their own manifesto on October 21, in presence of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil. The document titled 'Badlav Patr' ('Transformation document') promises loan waiver for farmers, providing 50 percent subsidy in electricity bill to the farmers up to 100 Units, and passing a resolution rejecting the three farm laws passed by the Parliament.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

