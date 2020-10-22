BJP's Bihar Elections Manifesto Out; Free COVID Vaccine Atop 11 'Aatmanirbhar' Promises

Quick links:
Just six days ahead of the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, the BJP has launched its manifesto in presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav in Patna. The manifesto titled as '5 Sutra, 1 Lakshaya, 11 Sankalp' is based on BJP's campaign theme for this year's assembly polls in the state - 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar'. The party which is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and decisions at the Centre alongside Nitish Kumar's development agenda for coming to power has promised to provide free vaccine to the state subjects as and when it is approved.
The Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on October 18 released the joint manifesto along with Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI-ML leaders. Tejashwi Yadav said that the main agenda of the Mahagathbandhan government will be to provide employment and stop the migration of people due to the unavailability of jobs. Reiterating his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he is elected as the CM, Tejashwi Yadav also talked about the "special status" demand.
The manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan promised to bring a law that can annul the three farm laws passed by Parliament recently. It also stated that the Mahagathbandhan government will not treat "protesters or those criticising the government as traitors" and will not name them in false cases.
Meanwhile, Congress also launched their own manifesto on October 21, in presence of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil. The document titled 'Badlav Patr' ('Transformation document') promises loan waiver for farmers, providing 50 percent subsidy in electricity bill to the farmers up to 100 Units, and passing a resolution rejecting the three farm laws passed by the Parliament.
Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S) is contesting on BJP's share. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.
