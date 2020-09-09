Rhea Chakraborty & Showik's Bail Petition In Drugs Case To Be Heard On September 10

According to advocate Satish Maneshinde, the bail petition of his clients Rhea and Showik Chakraborty has been fixed for hearing on Thursday. While Rhea was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after her arrest on Tuesday, her brother Showik was in Narcotics Control Bureau remand since September 4. Earlier in the day, he too was sent to judicial custody. They are also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the death of the acclaimed actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Hearing in the bail applications of #RheaChakraborty and her brother Showik to be held on 10th September at Special Court, Mumbai: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Read: Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea's Bail Plea To Be Heard On Sept 10 By Mumbai Court

Rhea's bail petition in Sessions Court

According to the NCB, Rhea was confronted with co-accused Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. It has been alleged that she revealed her involvement in the procurement of drugs and financial transactions. The agency accused her of being an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies. She has been charged under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In the bail plea filed in the Sessions Court, it has been argued that Rhea is innocent and has been falsely implicated in this case. Her counsels contended that the offence was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. Claiming that Section 27A of the NDPS Act was applied without evidence, they disputed the charge that Rhea had financed the illicit traffic of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. Moreover, the advocates maintained that there is no allegation of their client procuring or financing any drug outside of the period during which she was in a relationship with the Dil Bechara actor.

The petition alleged that she was interrogated on September 6, 7 and 8 in the absence of any female constable of officer, which it observed was in violation of a Supreme Court directive. Recalling that even the NCB had reportedly admitted that Rhea was cooperating with the investigation, her counsels termed her arrest as "unwarranted". Revealing that the accused apprehends a serious risk to her life in prison, they assured the court that she was willing to cooperate with the investigative agency. Additionally, she agreed to abide by any reasonable terms and conditions imposed by the Sessions Court.

Read: Raveena Tandon Posts Strongly On Rhea's Arrest, Seeks Action 'with Vengeance' On Drugs

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR. The case was subsequently transferred to the CBI.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Inexplicably 'waves' As She Leaves For Byculla Jail With NCB; WATCH