Rhea Chakraborty Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody, Here’s How The Day Unfolded At The NCB

After three days of interrogation, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case on Tuesday. Rhea has been remanded for 14-day judicial custody. Her bail application has also been rejected. Rhea has been asked to approach the Sessions Court with her bail plea.

The NCB has arrested the Bollywood actor under sections 8(c), 20(b), 27A, 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The sections of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act invoked against her include 8(c) (sale, possession or manufacture of banned drugs), 20(b) (ii) (possession or use of small quantity of banned drugs).

Here's the highlight of what happened on September 8:

09:28 AM

RHEA CHAKRABORTY LEAVES HER RESIDENCE

10:32 AM

RHEA REACHES NCB OFFICE

Dressed in a back outfit, Rhea reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate around 10.30 am on Tuesday and was also seen carrying a bag with her, while entering the office.

3:45 PM

RHEA ARRESTED BY NCB

"Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed," said deputy director of NCB, KPS Malhotra.

In its remand application of actor Rhea Chakraborty, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) stated that she is an active member of a "drug syndicate" and used to manage finance for drug procurement along with the late actor. NCB said that Chakraborty's disclosure/statement had made it clear that she is an active member of a "drug syndicate" connected with drug supplies.

It said that Chakraborty revealed her involvement in the procurement of drugs and financial transactions and also her instructions to Dipesh Sawant, Showik Chakraborty, and Miranda.

4:55 PM

RHEA REACHES SION HOSPITAL

Before entering the vehicle along with NCB officials, Rhea waved at the assembled media persons at the anti-drug agency's office in South Mumbai.

At the hospital, her antigen test for COVID-19 came out negative, officials said.

7:19 PM

RHEA LEAVES SION HOSPITAL

Ashok Jain, Deputy Director General (DG), South-Western Region, NCB said, "Rhea Chakraborty will be produced before magistrate shortly. We don't need her custody remand so we will seek judicial custody. We are not asking for her custody remand as whatever we wanted to cross with her, we have done already. We will oppose bail to her. We are only seeking judicial custody but we don't support the bail. Rhea was sent for a routine medical check-up. She tested negative for COVID-19. Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough." Jain said that NCB did not recover any contraband from her.

7:35 PM

RHEA BACK AT NCB OFFICE

Rhea was produced before the court through video conferencing.

9:24 PM

RHEA SENT TO 14-DAY JUDICIAL CUSTODY

9.53 PM

RHEA'S BAIL APPLICATION REJECTED

Rhea's bail petition rejected. The actor to remain in jail till September 22.

