Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi's Police Custody Extended For 5 More Days

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi's police custody has been extended for five more days. She was arrested on 4 September by the Central Crime Branch for her alleged involvement in a major drug racket.

Dwivedi was summoned by the CCB on 3 September for investigation, but she didn't reciprocate to the summon and preferred to stay back home. She also issued a statement on social media that she was informed on short notice and she will appear in front of CCB the next day.

"I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received yesterday. As I received it at a very short notice, I was unable to appear today before the CCB police. However, out of respect for the process of the law, my advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time. I am committed to appear on Monday morning before the police. I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have; I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police," Dwivedi said.

The next morning there was a raid conducted at Ragini's residence, where her phones and gadgets were seized. Followed by that she appeared in the CCB office.

According to police sources, she was not cooperating in the investigation so they were forced to arrest the actor in the case. The court had ordered for three days police custody which ended Monday and it has now extended the custody for the next five days.

The CCB has registered FIR against the 12 persons at Cottonpet police station under Sec 21, 21C, 27A, 27B, and 29B of the NDPS Act, along with 120B of CrPC. Ragini, Rahul, Shivaprakash Chappi, Luma Peppar, Veerenk Khanna, and three others have been arrested. Luma Peppar alias Simon is a Senegal national.



The network was busted on 21 August. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had cracked a major drug racket and arrested three men who were allegedly supplying illegal drugs to prominent personalities from the film industry.

