How Many Chinese Killed? When Is Befitting Reply?: Sena's Raut On India-China LAC Clash

In the wake of the India-China violent clash at the Galwan valley which led to the martyrdom of 20 soldiers, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi "what have we done" in retaliation and "how many Chiese soldiers were killed?"

"When will the unruly Chinese get a befitting reply? Without firing a shot, our 20 soldiers are martyred. What have we done? How many Chinese soldiers were killed? Has China entered our land? The country is with you Prime Minister in these difficult times, but what is the truth. Tell us! Say something. The country wants to know the truth. Jai Hind!" Raut tweeted.

चीन के मुंहजोरी को कब मिलेगा करारा जबाब?बिना गोली चले हमारे 20 जवान शहीद होते है.हमने क्या किया?

चिनके कितने जवान मारे गये? चीन हमारे जमीन पर घुस गया है क्या?प्रधान मंत्रीजी इस संघर्ष के घडीमे देश आपके साथ है लेकीन सच क्या है?

बोलो.कुछ तो बोलो. देश सच जानना चाहता है.

जय हिंद! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) June 17, 2020

Even as the Indian soldiers were killed in action while safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country, News Agency ANI has reported that 43 of the Peoples Liberation Army of China have either been injured or succumbed to the injuries. US intelligence, meanwhile, believes 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.

At least 900 troops on both sides were involved in the physical clash on the night of June 15, sources said to Republic. The deaths mainly occurred since the soldiers fell off the cliff into the river. Indian Army in its official statement had mentioned that "soldiers exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain succumbed to their injuries."

"The troops who were part of the face-off told about a significant number of Chinese casualties. Although it is difficult to specify the exact number of casualties both killed and wounded, the number is estimated to be much beyond 40," ANI has added quoting sources on the Chinese casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening where he carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where the two armies have been in a standoff for over five weeks.

The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s breavehearts. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 17, 2020

The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 17, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)