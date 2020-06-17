China Won't Disclose Casualties In Clash With India Out Of 'goodwill': Mouthpiece Editor

Editor-in-chief of Chinese state-run media Global Times on Tuesday said that the Xi Jinping-run government was refraining from sharing casualty numbers of Chinese troops regarding the violent face-off in Ladakh in a bid to avoid 'stoking public mood.' Hu Xijin, Global Times Editor-in-Chief remarked that Beijing did not want to compare casualty numbers of the two countries post the violent clashes as a sign of 'goodwill'.

China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh. While at least 20 Indians soldiers were martyred, ANI, quoting certain sources, suggests 43 casualties including dead and injured from the Chinese side.

Read: Canada PM Justin Trudeau Dials PM Modi; Discusses India-China Border Dispute Along LAC

Chinese side didn’t release number of PLA casualties in clash with Indian soldiers. My understanding is the Chinese side doesn’t want people of the two countries to compare the casualties number so to avoid stoking public mood. This is goodwill from Beijing. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 16, 2020

Earlier, after India first revealed there had been 3 casualties among Indian soldiers, Chinese mouthpiece journalists had given first estimates, stating 5 Chinese soldiers had died. At this point, China's Global Times issued the following tweet betraying its panic:

The official Global Times accounts have NEVER reported the exact casualties on the Chinese side. The Global Times CANNOT confirm the number at the moment. — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 16, 2020

China's authoritarian decision to not announce its casualty count would perhaps not be allowed anywhere else in the world. In India, meanwhile, the event has triggered large-scale internal politics as well, with the Opposition demanding a clear statement as to what is going on at the LAC.

Read: China Suffered 43 Casualties At Galwan Valley Violent Standoff Along LAC: ANI Sources

'China attempted to change status quo'

Chinese media sources while quoting Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesman for the Western Theater Command of PLA has stated that "Indian border troops seriously violated accords between the two countries."

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs while issuing an official statement on the matter alleged that China "unilaterally attempted to change the status quo" at the Galwan valley. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava, said, "On the late-evening and night of 15th June 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side."

Read: India-China Violent Faceoff: China Issues Statement; Claims 'consensus' Violated At LAC

Read: India-China Faceoff: Army Confirms Disengagement At Galwan; 20 Soldiers Martyred In Action