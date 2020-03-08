The Debate
Sanjay Raut Terms On Delhi Riots 'dance Of Death’, Says 'Yamraj Would Quit Seeing Havoc'

Law & Order

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut described Delhi riots in February as “inhuman dance of death” adding that even Yamraj, the god of death would “quit” seeing the havoc

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has described Delhi riots which broke out in February as an “inhuman dance of death” adding that even Yamraj, the god of death as per Hindu faith, would “quit” seeing the havoc. Sanjay Raut said politics today lacked ‘humanity’ in his Sunday Saamana editorial, and indirectly sought the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence

“Politics has lost humanity, from that politics rises cruel religious hysteria, and from that hysteria, the newfound nationalism is born. That nationalism is killing the country’s remaining people,” Raut wrote.

Sanjay Raut added that innocent children lost their families in the Delhi riots. “The scene of the Delhi riots is heart-wrenching. Seeing the inhuman dance of death, Yamraj will also resign from his post. Innocent children of Hindus and Muslims became orphans. We are creating a new world of orphans,” he commented.

Shiv Sena questions Amit Shah's silence over Delhi riots

The Shiv Sena had earlier, too, hit out at the Centre for its failure to control the communal violence in the national capital that killed over 50 people. Writing in the Saamana editorial, Sena MP Sanjay Raut opined that the current situation was a reminder of the gruesome anti-Sikh riots of 1984. Moreover, he hinted that there was a connection between BJP’s loss in Delhi and the ongoing violence.  

Sanjay Raut wrote, “Even as PM Modi and Donald Trump were conducting talks, the city was burning. Whatever may be the reasons behind the riots, the contention that the Centre has failed to maintain law and order can arise.

Congress is accused of the 1984 riots against the Sikhs even today. The current horror film of Delhi is a reminder of the horror of the 1984 riots. In the Delhi election, BJP lost and that’s why Delhi has been reduced to this.” 

Sanjay Raut on Sunday also said that the number of children orphaned due to Delhi riots will be over 100. While the death toll in riots, drought, floods are announced, the number of children who are orphaned or those who lose everything is never announced, hiding the real extent of the tragedies, the Shiv Sena leader said.

