Sanjay Raut Meets UP CM Yogi; Discusses Uddhav's Ayodhya Visit In 'friendly Atmosphere'

Ahead of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya on March 7, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday. Raut took to Twitter to inform about his meeting with CM Yogi and said, "Discussed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya on March 7 with UP CM Yogi Adityanath in a very friendly atmosphere."

'It is our duty to inform Yogi Ji'

After meeting Yogi Adityanath, Raut said, "Today I met Yogi Ji in Lok Bhawan. CM of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7 so it is our duty to inform Yogi Ji. After becoming CM, Uddhav Ji is going to visit Ayodhya for the first time, he used to visit Ayodhya earlier also when he was not the CM. At that time, Yogi Ji used to do all the preparations of his visit in a very good manner."

The Shiv Sena leader added, "Similarly, this time too, he will take the blessings of Ramlala and participate in few other programmes and Yogi Ji has assured us full cooperation on behalf of the government."

'Want Modi Ji to lay the foundation stone'

Speaking about the beginning of the construction of the Ram Temple, Raut said, "Supreme Court's order has to be followed. Nobody can stop the construction of the temple. A trust has been set up and the construction of the temple will begin soon. We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple and we will be there to witness that historic moment."

The Sena leader had earlier informed that on completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray would visit Ayodhya to pay homage to Lord Ram. Detailing his itinerary, Raut said that Thackeray along with countless Shiv Sainiks will visit Ram Lalla in the afternoon and will perform aarti on the banks of the Sarayu in the afternoon. He has also invited everyone to be a part of this historic journey.

(With ANI inputs)