MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj To Lead Delhi Government's Peace And Harmony Committee

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday, announced that the Delhi assembly had formed a 'peace and harmony committee' in the backdrop of the violence in Delhi. The party stated that the committee will look into all the factors responsible for the riots and steps that can be taken to prevent a repeat of such events in the future.

READ: 'Our Aim Is To Bring Life Back On Track': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Violence

Peace committee by Delhi Assembly

.@DelhiAssembly has constituted a 9 member 'Peace & Harmony Committee'



Committee will look into factors responsible for the riots & suggest ways to prevent such situation in future.



The first meeting of the committee will be held today at 3 PM. #DelhiRelief pic.twitter.com/9zLWgBLQN9 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 2, 2020

The committee comprises of nine members and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj will be chairing the committee. The members include - Abdul Rehman, Ajay Mahawar, Atishi, B.S. Joon, Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, and Raghav Chadha.

The first meeting of the newly minted committee will take place on Monday afternoon at the Delhi Secretariat.

The committee was formed days after riots took place in the national capital which claimed at least 43 lives.

READ: Delhi Riots: SC Agrees To Hear Plea Challenging HC Order On Filing FIR Against BJP Leaders

The clashes initially began between the opposers of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those backing the law. However, the clashes turned violent and also communal with multiple shops and residential blocks being targeted. An Intelligence Bureau (IB) official lost his life whereas the house of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was burned down.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of people who died in the violence. He said that Rs 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury. Additionally, the Delhi government has offered Rs 25,000 ex-gratia to the people whose houses have been burnt down by rioters.

READ: Delhi Violence: CM Kejriwal Ensures Quick Response From Agencies, Says 'govt Working 24/7'

Opposition parties -TMC, AAP, and INC staged protests outside the Parliament on Monday morning against the Central government for inaction on those taking part and instigating the riots. While some parties shouted slogans, others wore a black band around their eye (to replicate the government's ignorance towards the rioters) and some asked for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah since the Delhi police is under his Ministry's control.

READ: Congress Touts Rahul Gandhi's Peace Message; Posts 'What Is Tolerance' Clip On Delhi Riots