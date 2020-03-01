'Our Aim Is To Bring Life Back On Track': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Violence

As the national capital is slowly crawling back towards normalcy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to announce that efforts were being made to ensure relief measures reach to those in need. Last Sunday, Delhi witnessed violent clashes which broke out initially between pro and anti-CAA protestors but later escalated into a riot-like situation taking the national capital by storm. The riots resulted in the death of 43 people with 180 injured. In the aftermath of the violence, Delhi CM stated that their main aim right now was to bring 'life back on track'.

Read: Delhi Police Imposes Section 144 At Shaheen Bagh, Even As Hindu Sena Calls Off Protest

Read: Arvind Kejriwal Reviews Relief Operations For Those Affected In Northeast Delhi Violence

Kejriwal reviews relief operations

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting with government officials to discuss the relief operations in the violence-hit areas of North-East Delhi. Kejriwal stated that the need of the hour was to ensure communal harmony prevailed among communities and to make sure that people who had fled their homes in fear of riots, return back.

"We have held a review meeting with all department officials. Our first priority is to bring the lives of people on track. Violence has stopped now. Many people have left their houses. They should return. Our intention is to ensure communal harmony among communities," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Read: Congress To Strongly Raise Delhi Riots In Parliament, Demand HM Shah's Resignation

Read: Owaisi Targets PM Modi's Silence; Asks, 'You Didn't Mention Delhi In Two UP Rallies?'