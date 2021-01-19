SC Bar Association Urges Law Minister To Include Judges, Lawyers In Vaccination Program

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday requested Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to extend the COVID-19 vaccination program to judges, lawyers, and judicial staff so that courts could resume normal functioning at the earliest.

The SCBA also urged Prasad to include the judges, lawyers, judicial staff, and members of the legal fraternity in the category of 'frontline workers' so they can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Supreme Court Bar Association writes to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, seeking direction to extend COVID-19 vaccination programme to include judges, judicial members & persons belonging to the legal fraternity. — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

The Bar said that it has been over a year since the judiciary started hearing cases virtually, where only urgent matters are being taken up. It was also pointed out that the judiciary has been facing internet connectivity issues that cause delay and result in difficulties for litigants lawyers and everyone else drawing sustenance from it.

Presently, the Coronavirus immunization program is confined to select beneficiaries including medical professionals, sanitation workers, police, and security officials, and will extend to others in a phased manner. In its letter to the Law Minister, SCBA said that the judicial system is a sacrosanct limb of the constitutional scheme and is second to none in rendering service to people.

READ | Health Ministry Reports Two Fatalities Due To Heart Failure Post-vaccination On January 16

Demand to include media persons, MLAs, MPs in vaccination program

Earlier on Sunday, BJP MP Shankar Lalwani had written a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, seeking the inclusion of media persons in the priority category, stating they have also worked hard during the pandemic. "Media persons are also working hard during this difficult period of COVID-19. I request you to provide them vaccine on priority so that they can continue their work without any worry," said Lalwani, MP from Indore, in his letter.

READ | 3,81,305 Beneficiaries Received COVID Vaccine, 580 Adverse Events Reported: Health Ministry

On Saturday, JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok also demanded that the employees and elected members of State legislatures and Parliament should be vaccinated in the first phase itself. According to him, this would enable the smooth functioning of the Budget session. Earlier, the Centre had turned down a proposal by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy who also sought the inoculation of all MLAs and MPs on a priority basis.

During his meeting with the Chief Ministers of all States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed that public representatives do not fall in the category of frontline workers and advised them to take the vaccine only when their turn comes.

A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the last three days through 7,704 sessions, according to the Union Health Ministry.

READ | India Records Highest Number Of COVID Vaccinations In Single Day, More Than US, UK: Centre

READ | BJP MP Urges Health Minister To Include Media Persons In Priority List For Covid Vaccine

(With inputs from agency)